romeo-santos-shows-interest-in-tourism-projects-in-pedernales

The famous Dominican artist Anthony Romeo Santos made a visit to the beaches of Cabo Rojo and Bahía de las Águilas to see, first-hand, the Pedernales Tourism Development Project, which is structured under the modality of public-alliance

“The King of Bachata” was received in the area by the executive director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, who took a tour with the artist through the beaches of Cabo Rojo and Bahía de las Águilas and showed him the land where the first hotels will be built, explaining in detail the aspects contemplated in the Master Plan of the project.

The artist, who was accompanied by the Show producer Saymon Díaz, after knowing the magnitude of the project, the economic and social impact that it will have in that southern region, showed interest in getting involved in it and in promoting the attractions that this new destination will have, which will be an ecotourism proposal. a luxury destination in the region, the first tourist destination to be developed from scratch under a public-private partnership.

The executive director of the DGAPP, Sigmund Freund, also showed Romeo Santos on the tour the Senior Staff facilities, the former Alcoa Corporation hotel, which will be suitable to function as a boutique hotel and where the project offices will be established.

At the end of June this year, the President Luis Abinader gave the first pie to start the project start-up works and revealed that nine international brand hotel chains had submitted letters of interest to operate hotels in Cabo Rojo and that in the first stage around 6 would be built, 000 bedrooms.

The Pedernales-Cabo Rojo Tourism Development project has contemplated the construction of 12, 000 rooms in the next 10 years with an investment of US $ 3, 000 million.

In the first stage, the construction of between 3, 000 and 4, 500 rooms, an international airport, aqueduct, renewable electricity and other basic works.

Currently, with a public investment of about US $ 500 Millions of construction work on the internal roads of the project are advanced with 24 linear kilometers of roads.