Romeo Santos on El Alfa: “If you are Dominican you should be proud of his achievement”

“If you are Dominican you should feel proud of his achievement”, this was said by the bachata star, Romeo Santos about the urban singer El Alfa, who tomorrow 22 in October writes another page in his history when he performed his concert at Madison Square Garden.

“T e like dembow or not; you like this artist, or if you are one of the thousands of fans who idolize him – Understand that tomorrow @Elalfaeljefe will not only do one more concert. This singer had the c0% # $ @ to create a precedent in the most famous arena in the world (MSG) “, said the” King of bachata “in his social networks.

With a video of the first themes of the Dominican urban, Romeo said that all Dominicans should be proud of the young man.

“ If you are Dominican you should feel proud of his achievement, because it is another point for the Dominican Republic. My respect to all the visionaries who predict and orchestrate their own destinies “, said the bachatero.

To this comment, the interpreter of” 4K “replied:” MASTER THANKS . This achievement is from the Dominican Republic and all Latinos in the world. God take control of my life and my career, a lot of respect and affection for the greatest artist in the Dominican Republic. ”

It is recalled that the so-called “Boss” will perform solo for the first time in one of the most important stages in New York City and in which the singer wants to make history with dembow.

The Alpha lives his best moment to experience full houses on the stages in which he is performing.

The Dominican exponent of urban music began his world tour last Friday with 17 concerts in various cities in the United States and Latin America in what remains of this 2021.

For Madison Square Garden will have as guests the merenguero Fernando Villalona and also dembowsero El Cherry Scom.

El Alfa’s world tour will extend to other places such as Boston, Miami, San Diego, Denver, Las Vegas, City of Mexico, Puerto Rico and more.

Emanuel Herrera Batista, his real name, explained that later he will report on other countries to which this tour will arrive, the first of that magnitude for an urban Dominican.