remil:-in-musical-alliance-with-favian-lovo

The urban genre continues to seduce young Dominicans who want to pursue a musical career. Remil is one of them and yesterday, together with his Venezuelan colleague Favian Lovo, he released the video clip of his song “María”.

At 22 years, Remil finds the world of entertainment full of dreams to fulfill, after having published several topics on his YouTube channel, created last year, at which time the Covid pandemic – 19 slowed down its promotion a bit.

“I was inspired a lot by the rappers here,” explains the young singer, who remembers that even as a child he listened to the songs of people like El Lapiz Conciente, El Cirujano, El Fother, Mozart La Para, Black Jonas Point or El Poeta Callejero, while from abroad, the Venezuelan Canserbero.

These interpreters then inspired him to make his own compositions, and to learn to play piano and guitar, making his first songs and publishing on his Instagram account, something that found a positive response in those who saw him, according to what he says.

Versatile in his proposal, in his topics he you can find a romantic urban pop with sensual airs (“TBT”) or reggaeton perreo (“Pela”).

A constant in the thematic universe of urban music is sex, something that Remil understood as a way for artists to reach their audience. “We look for the topics that people like the most; sex, drinking, in the end we try to hit the public, and as we have experienced some experience, it becomes easier for us ”, he comments.

The song“ María ”is the beginning of a series from collaborations with Favian Lovo, whom he met through Instagram, and they decided to do something together. “The chemistry was so strong, that the song came out in two hours,” he explains, and that when they arrived at the studio they had nothing in mind, that everything flowed at that moment.

In the video the two young artists are appreciated when they come to clean a pool at the house of a pretty girl, and a competition begins to see which of the two manages to conquer her.

According to Remil, both recorded more themes together that will be published shortly, while shaping his career in the urban world.