rd's-turn-comes!-romeo-announces-adventure-concert-in-the-country

It’s the turn of the Dominican Republic! The bachata star Romeo Santos announced that he will be presented with the group Aventura in the country.

Although he has not yet revealed the date, Romeo that Quisqueya will be the final stop of the tour that has them Taken all over the United States.

“I had a commitment with my fellow Adventurers. Now the four of us have a commitment to the country that saw us grow. The Final Stop ”, Santos wrote along with a video where he is seen on the beach and later the name“ Aventura ”appears.

The multi-award-winning artist is in the country and in the past and recently He visited the house of Ana and Mía, the Siamese girls who were born attached to the chest, sharing three legs, an intestine, a bladder and the same liver.

He also visited little Masiel, who suffers from arthrogryposis. Previously, he was also seen enjoying Bahía de las Águilas.