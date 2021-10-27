rauw-alejandro-fills-the-coliseo-de-puerto-rico-for-four-consecutive-nights

Instantaneous international success has characterized the career of Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro since he released his debut album, Aphrodisíaco, in November last year. But nothing can compare to the sweet taste of coming home and being applauded by hundreds of thousands of fans in his homeland.

This past weekend, Rauw did something very few song icons did. they were able to achieve: four consecutive concerts with completely sold out seats at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico. In addition, for the first time the shows were screened live by 19 cinemas on the island of charm, where more than three thousand fans who could not get tickets or were minors enjoyed the show.

“For Rauw and all of us in his team it was very important that no one was left without seeing the show,” said Eric Duars, one of the producers of the concerts and manager of Rauw Alejandro.

“I have no words to express what it feels like to be able to share four nights on the island that gave me life,” said the singer, who with only 28 years has reached artistic stature to legends of Puerto Rican music like Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee. “Sharing this joy with my fans and my family means everything to me.”

Acclaimed by international critics – including Rolling Stone magazine – the concerts presented an overview of the exquisite world of sound, aesthetics and visual that defines Rauw’s universe, with hits like “Todo de ti”, “Fantasías”, “Sexo Virtual” and the explosive opening theme “Tell him.”

But they also allowed him celebrate the acceptance it has enjoyed around the world thanks to an innovative fusion of urban elements, reggaeton rhythms, caramelized sophisticated r & b melodies and even some touches of rock.

After presenting more than 55 shows on his tour of Spain and the United States, this was the first time that Rauw returned to Puerto Rico. His extraordinary talent for dancing and the inspiration to return home marked every moment of the four concerts. A multitude of colleagues performed with Rauw on the stage on different nights, including Chencho, Lyanno, Wisin, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, Steven Micheo, the Remembranza Trio and the Mexican group Reik.

At the request of the American public, Rauw’s tour has been extended with a “winter bonus” that includes six additional dates in December. If the passionate reception of Puerto Rican fans made anything clear, it is that for Rauw, the celebration of life through his songs has just begun.