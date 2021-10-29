rapper-fetty-wap-arrested-on-federal-drug-charges-in-new-york

Rapper Fetty Wap was charged Friday with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into the New York City region.

The rapper, Real name Willie Maxwell was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place. An indictment revealed Friday named Maxwell and five other defendants, including a New Jersey correctional officer.

“The fact that we detained a rap artist and a correctional officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates how vile drug trafficking has become, “Michael J. Driscoll, a senior official in the FBI’s New York office, said in a statement. statement.

The indictment charges Maxwell and his co-defendants with conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020. The plan involved the use of the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move the narcotics from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and New Jersey, authorities said.

A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell in the past. He was due to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

Maxwell, 30, rose to fame after his debut single “Trap Queen “will reach No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He has had other run-ins with the law, including an arrest at 2019 in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police said he was doing an endurance race on a New York City highway.

Maxwell experienced a personal tragedy in October 2020 when his younger brother, Twyshon Depew, aged 26, was shot and killed in his Hometown of Paterson, NJ.

Then in June of 2021, Lauren, Maxwell’s 4-year-old daughter, died.