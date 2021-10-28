Raphael toured Spain in the midst of the health crisis “which is still going on, but which is no longer like a year ago”

Asked about how the pandemic has affected his life and the music industry, the Spanish singer Raphael commented that he has learned to take care of himself, because “this virus does not have good intentions and you have to take care of yourself and protect yourself from it. Can you do? and that he is still kicking but that is not like a year ago. “

Raphael, one of the Spanish singers who has sold the most albums in his career and who has been successful among several generations, said Wednesday in Bilbao (Spain) that his “best platform” has always been himself, and that he must take care of himself “to always be fresh and well spoken, to last for many years”.

“ We are going into orbit and coming out of that huge crisis that has been and is still going on but it is not like a year ago. ”



The veteran singer, who last year met 60 years on stage, he spoke in an interview with Efe about his extensive personal experience in the world of music, before participating in the first day of the International Industry Meeting Spanish, European and Latin American Musical of Bilbao, BIME Pro.

After stating that his profession “drives him crazy” and he “likes it very much”, he has kept his 78 years that, for now, does not think about retiring.

“When I’m going to retire, I don’t even know , nor does anyone know; there is a topic for a while “, he has sentenced.

Questioned by what he has learned throughout his artistic career in the world of music, has revealed that “at all times he has known” what he had to learn from the music industry and when it was time and it was not time to learn “.

” Because there is a time what do you have to do to work with the blindfold and there is another time to leave the study, to improve, to change things, to rest, “he explained.

” I am not sorry for anything I have done because everything What I have done has helped me, even what may not have been well has helped me not to do it again. I do not deny anything “, he added. “everything has been challenges”.

“Because we have already reached 60 years of experience and continue filling the theaters, the auditoriums, is a daily challenge. There are people who have seen me a hundred times and continue to see me, “he added.

Questioned about whether he has any relevant artist left to collaborate with, after having made several duet albums, the last one in 2019, has admitted: “Some will remain, but I have recorded with many, both national and foreign, as opera singers, I think I have recorded with almost everyone “.

” And those that I lack, with a little patience, I will record with them, “he warned.

Asked if he has any dreams left to fulfill In his career, he has opined: “I think so, but I have a good habit that all the dreams and all the illusions that I have and have had, I have done or end up doing. Sooner or later, I end up doing them “, he remarked.

” I am not an artist who has been left wanting to do anything , I have always done what I wanted “, he emphasized.

Raphael is currently on tour in Spain with his latest album, “Raphael 6.0”, with the songs he always wanted to sing and never recorded, until now, accompanied by twelve great friends and song stars such as Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán and Pablo López, among others.

Next week he will perform in other Spanish cities such as Malaga and Granada, the next in Barcelona and, in mid-November, in Madrid.