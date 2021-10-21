r.-kelly-to-be-tried-on-child-pornography-charges-next-year

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered R&B superstar R. Kelly to be tried in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges next year after scheduled sentencing in a previous sex trafficking trial. in New York.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber seemed to have wanted the Chicago trial to start earlier, but set it for August 1 after one of Kelly’s attorneys, Steven Greenberg said that he other of Kelly’s attorneys will be on trial in other cases through July. .

The attorneys told the judge during the brief hearing that they estimated the trial of Kelly and co-defendants Derrell McDavid and Milton “June” Brown would last three to four weeks.

Kelly, who remains incarcerated in New York, was listening to the audience on a conference call but did not speak. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4 and he faces life in prison.

Kelly, who was born Robert Sylvester Kelly, also faces four separate sexual assault charges in state court in Chicago and one count of child prostitution in Minnesota.

Experts have said there is a possibility that prosecutors will drop the charges in state court if you receive a lengthy prison sentence in New York. But there is virtually no chance of federal charges being dropped in Chicago.

Kelly, who has been incarcerated without bail since 2019, was convicted last month of a Federal jury in New York on racketeering conspiracy charges and other charges. Greenberg said Wednesday that after the trial, Kelly was put on suicide watch, but that’s over.