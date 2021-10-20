premiere-of-film-“free-yourself”-is-held-in-new-york

The NYC Latin Media company held the premiere gala of its most recent film, “Libérate”, by the Dominican director Walmy De La Cruz, at the Lowes AMC Theater in Manhattan.

The film, which will premiere this November on Amazon Prime, was written by Esteban Carbajal and produced by Raquel Ureña and Steve Sanchez, and was shot entirely in the United States.



The film stars Colombian actor Carrell Lasso and has a cast made up of Pia Gilliam, Christian Solano, Carolina Polanco, Cesarina Pérez, Claudio López, Daileni Ramírez, Daniela Daza, Eliana Osorio, Hilario Apolinar, Ivanna Nicasio, Jhon Ramírez, José Morales, José Vásquez, Leslie Cajas, Lourdes Ramírez, Mauricio Tenesaca, Rafael Azuaje and Francisco del Moro.

“For us it is a privilege to work with actor Carrell Lasso who has a long history in the industry and is a great example of responsibility, discipline and dedication for our talents ”, said Ureña.

The film production tells the story of a doctor from the city who announces that he has an innovative treatment to free people who suffer from phobias in two weeks. Many people come to their offices, but only a select group is chosen for the mysterious infallible treatment.

During the premiere, Raquel Ureña, who chairs NYC Latin Media, addressed those present and thanked all those present. sponsors who supported the film and highlighted the integration of the entire work team that was in front of and behind the cameras.

“I am very proud of my production team because once again they have shown that it can be make quality cinema on a micro budget and this is the best way to prepare for when millionaire budgets arrive. If you know how to work with little, imagine with a lot, “said Ureña.