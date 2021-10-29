poverty,-glory-and-drugs-in-the-biographical-series-on-diego-armando-maradona

This time everyone will be able to see the debut of Diego Armando Maradona. Shortly after the death of the soccer star, the first chapter of a biographical series with revelations about his childhood, sports success and drug use premiered its first episode on Thursday on Channel Nine of open television in Argentina after a premiere in the Argentinos Juniors stadium, the same one where Diez began their professional career in the mid-decade of 1970.

“Maradona: dream blessed ”, which had the endorsement of the idol himself before his death on 25 November 2020 , was produced by Amazon Prime Video and as of Friday it will be able to be seen in its entirety on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries.

Maradona, who this Saturday would have turned 61 years , signed in 2019 the contract that gave birth to the autobiographical series, although it does not therefore offer a condescending view of his life, according to its directors.

The first scenes address the cocaine overdose that brought him to the brink of death in January 2000. Played by Argentine actor Juan Palomino, an overweight Maradona walks disoriented along a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay’s exclusive tourist port. Then he falls collapsed to the floor and in the foreground you can see traces of cocaine on his nose.

“To understand Maradona you first have to understand the political, social and economic context that he lived,” said Palomino to foreign media before the broadcast of the first chapter entitled “Promise”. “The loneliness of Maradona I do not wish anyone.”

The series makes a journey that will include his humble beginnings in Villa Fiorito, his sports feats in Naples and the consecration with the Argentine team in the World Cup in Mexico 1986.

The Argentine actors Nazareno Casero, Nicolas Goldschmidt and Palomino interpret Maradona in the different stages of his life. Figures from the local scene also embodied relevant characters in the history of the idol, such as his parents, Don Diego and Doña Tota, his ex-wife Claudia Villafañe and his historical representative Guillermo Coppola.

“The series is full of successes, from filming in real locations. Being in what used to be the room, the Tota’s bed, was very strong, “said actress Mercedes Morán, who plays the star’s mother.

It was recorded in locations in Argentina, Spain , Italy, Uruguay and Mexico and has 10 one-hour episodes.

The premiere of “Maradona: blessed dream ”also promises to start a legal battle against the producers led by Villafañe, mother of two of the footballer’s daughters, who opposed their mention in the production. Villafañe’s lawyer, Elba Marcovecchio, announced that they already have a lawsuit against Amazon ready in case her client is insulted by the content of the series.

“I am very calm about the work that was done He was very responsible, with all the respect in the world. What may happen we do not know, I can not get into that, “said actress Laura Esquivel, who played the great love in the life of the former player. “We are happy with what we have, we love Claudia, she is an extremely strong person, a lioness, protector of her daughters.”

Before his death, Maradona had sued his ex-wife for alleged fraud in real estate transactions with his money in the United States.

Maradona died on 25 November 2020 of cardiac arrest during a home stay on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The cause is still under investigation.