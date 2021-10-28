Phil Collins accused of not bathing, will have to testify about that

Phil Collins is in a legal battle with his ex-partner for a mansion in Miami. One of the many allegations against him is that the musician did not bathe. And he will have to testify in court about that.

Orianne Cevey, with whom the English musician married in 1999 and repeated link in 2015 , maintains that he did not brush his teeth for months and stopped showering and became “depressed, abusive and unable to have sexual relations” due to his addictions.

Immediately the singer’s lawyers came out in his defense by declaring that these comments are “scandalous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated”, in addition to being “totally irrelevant” in the dispute over the house.

The lawsuit between them goes back 15 years ago. In 2006, when they separated, she moved a man into the house that Collins has in Miami.

According to Cevey, he promised that if he separated from the person with whom lived she was going to give him 50% of the mansion of her house in Florida and since now the artist, according to her, does not want to keep her word, she is fighting in court because that is recognized.

Meanwhile, Collins, 70 years, seeks in justice that she leaves the mansion in Miami, where she lives with her current partner.

Collins’ affidavit would be in December, when his current musical tour concludes.