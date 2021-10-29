Personal Travel Insurance Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players – Allianz ,Munich Re Group ,AIG

The Personal Travel Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (Including COVID19 Analysis) @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/121887-global-personal-travel-insurance-market

Personal effects and luggage cover in personal travel insurance is the most frequently claimed benefit, however it is also the one which causes the most confusion at claims time. Personal travel insurance is designed to protect a person from unexpected events during travelling. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage and personal effect coverage. In addition to this, it also provides emergency services such as lost passports, cash wire assistance, and rebooking of cancelled flights.

In June 2020, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has launched Exact Care Lite which is a new travel insurance that is made for road trip travellers. It can protect non-refundable lodging reservations and attraction tickets, trip disruption which is caused by traffic accidents and can protect families with kids-included pricing.

Major Players are:

Allianz (Germany),Munich Re Group (Germany),AIG (United States),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Chubb (United States),Manulife (Canada),United Healthcare Global (United States),Mapfre (Spain),AXA (France),Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

End users (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others), Travel (Domestic, International), Coverage (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)

Market Trends:

Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Personal Travel Insurance

Adoption of Technology in Insurance Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

Ease of Availability of Package Holidays, Online Bookings, and Extensive Coverage of Holydays

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness Towards the Personal Travel Insurance

Opportunities:

Government Initiatives for Travel Insurance

Increasing Unusual Events Such as Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Avail 10-25% Discount on various license types on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/121887-global-personal-travel-insurance-market

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Personal Travel Insurance Market

Chapter 05 – Global Personal Travel Insurance Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Personal Travel Insurance Market

Chapter 09 – Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Personal Travel Insurance Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Personal Travel Insurance MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Personal Travel Insurance Market?

Which Segment ofthe Personal Travel Insurance to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Personal Travel Insurance Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Personal Travel Insurance Market?

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States Personal Travel Insurance market study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Europe Personal Travel Insurance market study @ ——— USD 2500

Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=121887

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com