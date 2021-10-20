pepe-sierra:-“the-film-carta-blanca-is-not-the-enemy-of-the-police”

The issue of police corruption is current, after several members of the institution of order were involved in cases of murders of civilians, away from criminal life.

A situation which has even caused the change of director of the National Police, and the cinema, as a reflection of reality, recreates it again in Pedro Urrutia’s “Carta Blanca”, starring Pepe Sierra, and which opens this Thursday 21.

“The film is not the enemy of the police,” says the interpreter, and that what the film does is deal with a real issue, something that is happening.

The face of this actor is familiar to the public since he appeared in the movie “Pueto pa´mí” (Iván Herrera, 2015), in his sympathetic interpretation of the “tiguere” called Cacheo.

Sierra returns to the street, to the neighborhood, to the violence that represents the underworld of the popular sectors of Santo Domingo, in this, the second production de Urrutia, and in which, as in his first film, “Codigo Paz” (2014), he handles a story set in the world of crime.

In it Sierra plays Manuel Mena, who in the neighborhood is known as Patron, while as a police officer, he is one of those in charge of eliminating criminals who have crossed the line and are, like it is popularly said, “they are hot.”

In conversation with this newspaper, the actor, a graduate of the National School of Dramatic Art (ENAD) in 2006, explained the process of the construction of this role, for which, he was based on real people, who he met. Among them, corrupt police officers and neighborhood criminals.

One of the details that he copied from the latter, for his interpretation of Patron, was the fact that, despite They were capable of killing in cold blood, they also showed sensitivity to street children, who were urged to study and be better. Sierra is also, he did a medical degree, and when referring to the specialty that he would have liked to do, he does not doubt and says that it is psychiatry. “Psychiatrists bring people out of hell,” he says, as he considers mental illness to be the worst ailment that human beings can experience.

+ La characterization

Although he understands each acting job as a challenge, what he enjoys most about this art is characterization, when he must lose weight or gain weight. weight, or having to use makeup, to get to reflect as best as possible the role he plays. This he has done in theatrical pieces, such as “Ladies Orchestra”, in which he characterized a woman, or in “Poison First fall: Jack’s Lightning” (Taba Blanchard, 2018).

For the recreation of Manuel-Patron, he has not had to make use of those elements, but he did use all the gestures and introspective work that the character required. And in this interpretive work, he had to be next to the Mexican Damián Alcázar, an actor who Sierra has a lot of admiration for and whom he considers one of the best in Latin America.

That is why, which explains that when he did the scenes with Alcázar, he felt doubly challenged, because he had to be at the height of this actor, who has participated in local productions such as “Mosh”, by Juan Antonio Bisonó, and the series “Rubirosa”, by Hugo Rodríguez and Carlos Moreno.

+ About the film

“Carta Blanca” had its premiere of gala this Monday in the rooms of Caribbean Cinemas Downtown Center, and in which the actors who intervene in the film were present.

Among them the Mexican Julio Bracho and the Puerto Rican rapper Tempo. Similarly, the Dominicans Héctor Aníbal, Dalisa Alegría, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Vlad Sosa, Soraya Pina, Gerardo Mercedes “El Cuervo”, Liondy Ozoria, Emile Mariani, Rafael Estephan, Enrique Quailey, Anderson Humor, among others.

The original script is authored by Urrutia himself, produced by One Alliance and distributed by Caribbean Films Distribution.

“Carta Blanca”, which tells the story of a policeman (Manuel Mena) who lives between two worlds, doing justice with his hands and trying not to let that same environment make him perish.

will hit theaters in the Dominican Republic after its screening at international festivals: Philadelphia Independent, JellyFest, NYLFF, and the DFF.