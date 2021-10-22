Pedro Guerra: “I expect everything from the Dominican people, because I know they are going to give it to me”

Pedro Guerra (Tenerife, 1966) is back in Santo Domingo. The last time he came, two years ago, the world was different, one in which no one imagined that a virus would turn everything upside down, and, like everyone else, the artist was no stranger to it.

“Everything has been very disconcerting, learning to live with it, making a life as compatible with all restrictions and measures and respect for others. Anyway, it has been something that nobody expected “, explains the Canarian singer-songwriter, who with this concert will make his first international outing after the pandemic.

Guerra will present this Friday night,” The trip ”, His most recent album, produced by Pablo Cebrián (Tenerife, 1977).

The Carlos Piantini room of the Eduardo Brito National Theater welcomes him again, with the themes of a musical work in which he has returned to the sounds of his land, the island of Tenerife, and to the Latin American influences of his early years.

“We have tried to summarize all that trip that has been my career, and all the evolution, “he says, recalling how far his 14 years now look, age at which he wrote his first song, so far, more than 30 years later, he understands that this album is a “super positive assessment of what my career has been.”

Since its first production, “Golosinas” (1995), considers that it has managed to evolve and become in the artist that he is today. “I think that with patience, tenacity and a lot, a lot of work, because I have dedicated many hours every day of my life to my profession”, assesses the author of “Contamíname”.

The songs on the album they propose, as he says, a journey, through “thematic sounds, rhythms, musical approaches”. A walk in which he is framed in the author’s song, which he considers has never been lacking in the world of music.

He reinforces his speech by recounting the history of this style, whose Its origins date back to the second half of the 20th century, and it mentions people such as the Spanish Paco Ibañez, the American Woody Guthrie (an important influence of Bob Dylan) or the Cuban Nueva Trova, among others.

He defends that he has friends all over the world who are doing spectacular works, without leaving our country out. “Here in the Dominican Republic, with Alex Ferreira, Pavel Núñez, Vicente García, I don’t know, I think he’s in excellent health,” he explains when talking about the author’s song.

Guerra says he’s back to a stage, where he has come since his first time in 1999, hoping to find what he has always had from the local public, a lot of joy, generosity and dedication. “From the Dominican people, I expect everything, because I know they are going to give it to me,” concludes the artist.