payport-joins-the-veostream-project

Telecommunications giant Payport, Inc under the management of experienced fund manager Miles Esfahani today announced a collaboration project with Desetech Systems, as the holding company behind the VeoStream / SiTv project.

Payport Inc joins the VeoStream and VeoShop project with its crypto technology for real-time self-payment that will allow phase two of Veo to come into effect from January 2022 ..

“Having Payport’s technology and Wind’s infrastructure combined with ours, added to our intellectual property, guarantees that Veo will be an unbeatable platform.” Desechenes said.

“I am extremely happy to join the Desetech Board. My group and I deeply believe in this project that will change the digital infrastructure of the Dominican Republic,” said Miles Esfahani in a press release.

The agreement was reached by Tristan Desechenes general manager of Desetech Systems and producer associated with products such as Chelsy Live, Mermelada, Looking for a Mommy Boyfriend, The Dominican Voice and films like Lemonade, En La Oscuridad, Laberinto by Julia among others. The VeoStream platform starts on November 1 2021, VeoShopping plans to open its sales to the public online from January 2022 ..

Desetech Systems SRL and the Wind Telecom group presented last week the union of their content platforms VeoStream, SITV and Wind TVO for content distribution