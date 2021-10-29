Paulina Rubio launches “I am”, an improved version of her who knows how to forgive

Mexican Paulina Rubio presented this Thursday in Miami her new single and video “Yo soy”, which she sang to the press and to a select group of her followers, to whom she stated that the song reflects the best version of herself.

“I want to be my best version, I want to forgive people who did not forgive and I want to free myself from many chains that prevent me from following my path,” the so-called “Golden Girl” assured the press.

At 50 years, Rubio was enthusiastic about the plans for the future, which include “especially” a tour, as well as a new album and in which she does not rule out a new one. love.

“Eva is in paradise, I assure you that there will be many more Adams, but there is only one Eva,” said the singer, presenter, businesswoman and actress with four decades of artistic career.

“The story goes more or less like this”, he said before interpreting his new song in an intimate evening in which he also sang at the request of the public “I am not that woman”, one of his successes with two decades of history.

She stated that she is “a woman, mother, friend” renewed with the desire to share her music.

The singer stressed that she is ” working on many things “and that” one does not take time away from the other. “

The singer based in Miami said that she will dress up as a Policeman this Halloween, a costume that her children like very much Eros and Andrea Nicolás, the latter fruit of her relationship with her ex-husband Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera, better known as Colate.

The production of the new song, which is a call to empower women Based on her own experience, according to the artist, it was in charge of Andrés Castro, winner of two Grammy Awards and 13 Latin Grammy Award.

“Yo Soy”, full of phrases that challenge such as “I owe nothing to anyone”, “Because I am what I want to be, without pretending” and “Nobody undoes me, nobody governs me, because I am always the queen”, is dedicated to women, queens, said Rubio.

Last September, the singer was crowned the Golden Queen during the Pride Latino celebration in Miami Beach, where she had already announced the song.