Online Magazine Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Conde Nast Inc. (Wired) ,John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ,American Media Inc.

The Online Magazine Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Online magazines are digital magazines or e-magazines that are published and read online. They are available via website subscription or application subscription. It has pages that can be read in HTML format or e-books PDF format on any mobiles, PC at any time. They can be downloaded in the form of ebooks and can be read according to onesâ€™ preferences. It can be said that they are similar to the blog, article or newspaper material, they can be only distinguished on the basis of its editorial format. The online magazines are published under the editorial boards who review the content and ensure the content meets the publishers and consumers’ demands.

On 10th December 2019, Conde Nast Inc. launched the Vogue Business in China, which is the new business media title. The magazine offers a future-focused perspective on the fashion, beauty and luxury industries. The media title reached an audience of senior professionals across 39 markets worldwide and are on track to gain 100,000 newsletter subscribers in less than a year.

Major Players are:

Conde Nast Inc. (Wired) (United States),John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (United States),American Media Inc. (United States),Penguin Random House (United States),Advance Publications Inc. (United States),Springer Science+Business Media (Germany),Zinio LLC (United States),MEREDITH CORP (United States),Hearst Communications, Inc. (United States),Rodale, Inc (United States),Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH (Germany)

Type (Educational Online Magazine, Entertainment Online Magazine, News Online Magazine, Sports Online Magazine, Others), Technology (Web-based, Application-based, Hardware-based), Device (Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Computer), End User (Authors, Researchers, Students, Teachers, Others)

Market Trends:

The Emerging Use of Animation Based Information in Informative Online Magazines

Increasing Use of App-based Online Magazines

Market Drivers:

The growing digital media industry and its digital marketing strategies is driving the online magazine market. With surging network connectivity and consumption of the digital device, the demand for offline print media is decreasing. This is the reason publishers are moving towards online digital media as their content or magazines have more chances of getting seen and used.

Challenges:

Less Information on about Certain Age Group Availability of Online Magazines

Opportunities:

Surging E-commerce Tools for Online Magazines will Boost the Market

Growing Researchers and Readers Around the World

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

