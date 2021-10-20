New legal battle? They assure Julián Gil owes 14 thousand dollars of alimony to Marjorie de Sousa

Julián Gil could be facing a legal battle with his ex-partner Marjorie de Sousa after it is revealed that the actor has allegedly not paid alimony for the son they have in common, Matías Gil.

According to the program “Suelta la Sopa”, the actor has not paid the maintenance for more than a year and the sum would amount to 14 thousand dollars.

Although the program has tried to speak with the actor or his lawyer, at the moment neither has commented on the matter. For her part, the Venezuelan has not said anything about the issue either.

In recent days, De Sousa was harshly criticized by Alicia Machado, who within a reality show pointed out the actress for not letting her Julián see and live with his youngest son.

“You don’t take away your son’s right to have that person. That cannot happen, it is a child’s right, neither yours nor his That is a base as a person. Just as for me the greatest baseness that a man can do is hit a woman, for me the greatest baseness that a lady can do is to try to manipulate or detain a man by force with a child ”, he said about it. .

The villain of “La desalmada” responded to Alicia and all the people who try to discredit her in some way. “Nobody knows the shoes that I had to put on and everything that I had to do to get ahead, and I bless her, when the lives of others are an example for me I will take it into account and I will pay attention and when they are things that do not matter to me , well… come on! I’m going to leave ”, he added.