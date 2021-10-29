netflix-renews-“elite”-for-another-season

Netflix continues to bet on Spanish production and, in addition to the projects already underway, it has announced six new titles that it already has in development that cover various genres and formats. In addition, the streaming service has revealed the renewals of two veteran series, ‘Elite’, which will have its sixth season, and ‘Valeria’, whose third batch of episodes will be the last.

The platform of video on demand will premiere films, documentaries, series and reality shows produced in Spain for 2022. Regarding the series, Netflix will launch ‘Silence’, a thriller created by Aitor Gabilondo (‘Homeland’) and another provisionally titled ‘Smiley’, a comedy based on the homonymous play created by Guillem Clua (‘The swallow’).

Regarding movies, the streaming service announces a feature film directed and written by Patxi Amezcua (‘Seventh’) and starring Isak Férriz and Iria del Río. Provisionally titled ‘Infiesto’, filming has begun this 28 in the city of Gijón.

THE ‘ELITE’ EXPANSION CONTINUES

‘Elite’ will have a new season. The series created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca will feature a sixth batch of episodes. In addition, it will continue with the expansion of its universe with the renewal for a second season of the spin-off ‘Elite: Brief Stories’, which will be set at Christmas for its next batch.

Netflix has also revealed the cast that will have the series of ‘Hasta el cielo’, the thriller directed by Daniel Calparsoro that was one of the film successes of last year. It will be a continuation of the original film by 2020 and Calparsoro will once again take over as director, while Jorge Guerricaechevarría will repeat as screenwriter.

Regarding to the actors, the ‘Hasta el cielo’ series will feature Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega, Álvaro Rico, Asia Ortega Leiva Alana Porra, Patricia Vico, Ayax Pedrosa, Dollar Selmouni, Richard Holmes and Carmen Sánchez.

‘INFIESTO’ AND ‘NOWHERE’, THEIR CINEMATOGRAPHIC BETS

This film starts on the first day of the state of alarm, where two inspectors They are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains where a young woman has appeared who had been left for dead for months. As the world crumbles and personal tragedies strike everywhere, detectives quickly realize that the virus may not be the only dark force at work.

The other film Netflix is ​​preparing is directed by Albert Pintó (‘Killing God’, ‘Malasaña 32’). Provisionally titled ‘Nowhere’, this dystopia is starring Anna Castillo and produced by Miguel Ruz.

The film takes place in the near future and is about Nada, a young pregnant woman who escapes from a country in war hidden in a container aboard a freighter. Halfway through the voyage, a violent storm throws the container into the sea. Trapped in the metal coffin, Nada gives birth to her daughter. Now, weakened by childbirth, adrift, without food or water, she must fight to survive and save the girl.

DOCUSERIES AND MORE REALITIES

On the other hand, the platform premieres this November 5 the documentary series ‘Where is Marta?’, Directed by Paula Cons (‘The island of lies’) and that explores one of the most paradigmatic and unusual criminal cases of the Spanish crime report, the disappearance of Marta del Castillo, analyzed 12 years later.

Netflix also continues with its intentions to produce reality shows in Spain. One of its novelties will be ‘Who likes my follower?’, A dating show that will be presented by Luján Argüelles and that will feature the special participation of Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo.

In addition to these six new productions, the platform has also revealed information and updates on its titles that are still in production. For example, the confirmation that ‘Valeria’ will have a third season and that it will be the last that I have the television adaptation of the novels by Elísabet Benavent and starring Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott and Maxi Iglesias.

THE ADAPTATION OF THE BEST-SELLER BY JAVIER CASTILLO

The platform has also revealed the cast that will have the adaptation of ‘The Snow Girl’, Javier Castillo’s best-seller, which will see its scenario completely changed. The fiction will be set in Malaga during the celebration of the Three Wise Men parade and not in New York during Thanksgiving Day. Milena Smit (‘Parallel Mothers’) will play the main character, a journalist who investigates the mysterious disappearance of a girl.

In January 2022, Netflix will premiere ‘Fair: the darkest light’, directed by Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens and written by Agustín Martínez and Carlos Montero. It will star Carla Campra, Ana Tomeno, Isak Férriz, Marta Nieto, Ángela Cremonte, Patricia López and Ernest Villegas, among others.

The video on demand service has also released the teaser trailer for ‘ Through my window ‘, a film based on the international literary phenomenon written by Ariana Godoy and directed by Marçal Forés (‘ Eternal Love ‘). It will premiere on the platform on February 4, 2022.

SPIN-OFF ESPAÑOL DE ‘A CIEGAS (BIRD BOX)’ WITH MARIO CASAS

Netflix has also shared the first images of ‘Amor de madre’, the comedy directed by Paco Caballero (‘Where two fit’) and starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez and that will arrive on the platform in the spring of 2022. The cast is completed by Yolanda Ramos and Justina Bustos.

‘A ciegas (Bird Box)’, Susanne Bbier’s post-apocalyptic and supernatural thriller starring Sandra Bullock, will have a Spanish spin-off. An expansion in the form of a cinematic universe of the worldwide phenomenon of 2018. A mysterious force has decimated the world’s population, pushing everyone who looks at it to kill themselves. Now, Sebastián and his daughter Anna must set out on their own path to survival through the deserted streets of Barcelona.

But, as they forge fragile alliances with other survivors and seek refuge, a more sinister threat grows. than invisible beings. The filming of this ambitious production, directed by Àlex and David Pastor, will begin in the coming weeks in Barcelona and will star Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro, with Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.