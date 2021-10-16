netflix-fires-employee-over-controversial-comedy-show-leak

Netflix fired on Friday an employee who leaked confidential information about the premiere of “The Closer,” a show by comedian Dave Chappelle whose comments about transgender people have caused controversy both inside and outside the company.

A company spokesperson confirmed the dismissal, which comes days after Netflix suspended three employees for breaking into an executive meeting to protest against the same show.

In addition, Several workers have called a demonstration next Wednesday, according to the technology-specialized newspaper The Verge.

According to Netflix, the dissemination of “confidential and commercially sensitive” information is prohibited by contract.

“The Closer,” a “stand up comedy” show produced by popular American comedian Dave Chappelle, premiered on Netflix last week and has been met with strong opposition from some employees of the plat aforma.

In it, Chappelle affirms that the trans community has “very thin” skin and supports the messages in which the writer JK Rowling defended her position “TERF”, a term coined to bring together the feminist movement that excludes transsexual people.

Likewise, the comedian criticizes the so-called “culture of cancellation”.

The leak of the fired employee, whose identity is unknown, assured that the content of the program was discussed on Netflix before the premiere and that the television platform invested 24 millions of dollars in its production, more than the 21 millions that cost the filming of the series “The Squid Game”.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD, for its acronym in English) has asked Netflix to listen to the lawsuits and the production company of one of his series, “Dear White People”, he has said that he will not work with them again.

The controversy has forced Ted Sarandos, founder of Netfl ix, to defend the documentary.

“As with other talents, we work hard to support your creative freedom, although this means that there will always be content on Netflix that some people believe is harmful.” explained in an internal statement released by Variety.

“We do not allow titles that incite hatred and violence and we do not believe that ‘The Closer’ crosses that line,” he justified.