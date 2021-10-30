nadia-de-santiago-creates-and-stars-in-'the-time-i-give-you':-“we-don't-know-how-to-love,-we-are-learning”

From this Friday 29 in October, ‘El tiempo que te day’ is available on Netflix, a series created by Nadia de Santiago, Pablo Santidrián and Inés Pintor. The fiction revolves around Lina (De Santiago), a young woman who tries to compose herself after separating from her boyfriend, Nico (Álvaro Cervantes). The platform has opted for an innovative format of short episodes that travel between the past and the present. In each chapter one minute less of the past is shown, thus following Lina’s recovery as she turns the page.

With this production Nadia de Santiago has signed a most personal project. “I was very emotional, words passed through my head such as nudity, honesty, rawness, depth. I wanted to be honest and it’s something intimate, I’m nervous,” she confesses in an interview with Europa Press about the premiere. “It is something profound to which sometimes it is difficult for me to put words into it,” he adds.

The idea of ​​the actress and the co-creators was to give space to romantic stories that would break out of the sweetened stereotype of the genre. “Each story is a world. Sometimes it creates a lot of frustration trying to aspire to things that may not be your way. Nor do I think we know how to love, we are learning, each of us has a backpack,” he explains.

“Sometimes you think ‘this should be like this’. You have an ideal of how it should be and that gives you a lot of frustration. You think ‘maybe love is not for me’, but no, people are very complex “, gives his opinion on sentimental relationships and their representation on the screen.

Cervantes emphasizes that ‘El tiempo que te give’ is also a universal story that tries to break with the idea that the romantic genre it is mainly aimed at a female audience. “We have to leave that differentiation behind. They are stories that speak of each and everyone. We all seek the same in life, to love and be loved. I think it is something that can be healing, the fact of continuing to investigate these issues to have other references and be able to love better “, comments the interpreter. “‘The time I give you’ could also be your story. It is something with which you can feel identified”, sums up the actress and creator.