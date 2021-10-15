More people from networks, TV and other areas are looking for the “crossover” in radio

Radio has been the means par excellence to welcome those who were born and stood out on television, in alternative media and in recent times on social networks.

Today Social networks are means in which many people quickly achieve extraordinary marketing results and, sometimes without intending to, become a popular figure overnight.

Native from Villa Juana, started 9 years ago with Santiago Matías at the head of the project “Alofoke Radio Show”. Vincent Carmona, better known as El Dotol Nastra, is considered to be the first Dominican character to be born from social networks and, basically, he is one of the few who has been able to make the “crossover” from digital platforms to radio, the television and cinema.

Another case: Nabil Francisco Rodríguez Fernández, known as DJ Nabil, belongs to the privileged cast of the “Alofoke Radio Show” by Santiago Matías. He used his networks to promote his work as a DJ and his talent was so well received by his followers that Matías capitalized on his talent for the program.

On the other hand, “El show de Luinny Corporán” has a “Fogón TV” (Mey Feliz), character who was born in social networks.

In 2019 June Gómez and Jean Carlos Villanueva (El Panda), figures of social networks, they reached the radio with the program “What The 40”, through 103. 3 FM Los 40.



+ From TV

In the years 90 television was the most suitable medium to expose yourself as a talent. Thus, many entertainment people, who had their main promotional platform on the small screen, ran to the radio to give continuity to their work in communication. And so it happened with Zoila Luna, who created her space “Solo para mujeres”, by Zol 106 5 FM. Also for that same station, Jochy Santos founded the audience phenomenon “The same blow” and Domingo Bautista was established every Sunday with “Domingo Latino” by Hits 91 FM.

The boom increased in the years 90 and the beginning of the century XXI. This is how we saw Tania Báez pass by, who along with her daughters Karla and Estephany Fatule, conducted “Las hijas de su madre” (by CDN Radio).

The communicator Iamdra Fermín, who started in the television since she was a child with the children’s program “Topi Topi” and the youth space “Iamdra Full”, she went to the radio and in the 2015 she launched “Afterwork” by La Rocka 91. 7.

Then in 2017 “The Morning Beat ”with Carlos Durán for 100. 1 FM. The communicator left the radio to continue as a producer of content for social networks.

Dafne Guzmán, a young woman clearly from television, also took her television projects “D´Calle” and “A dos cameras ”For the Different Note as in La 91.

Ramón Pastrano, who gave life to“ Formalmente informal “, he also experimented on the radio with the late Anthony Ríos in” Sonoris y Causa “, by La 107. 1 FM.

In 2019 Cheddy García, who was born into television humor, dismissed his program “A toa con mama” for the 98. 5 FM.

One who is keeping active is Manolo Ozuna, now through “El Mañanero” by La Bakana FM.



Currently such imposing television figures as Roberto Cavada are part of the trend. Together with Miralba Ruiz and José Enrique Pintor they have on the air the radio space “This has no name” by La Nota 95. 7 FM.

+ Strategist

If there is a strategist who has managed to combine a diversity of talent in a radio booth has been Santiago Matías, first on his show “Alofoke Radio Show” and now on the Alofoke FM station, where he has television talents such as Fréderick Martínez “El Pachá”, Jéssica Pereira, Ronny Jiménez, Chico Sandy, Dotol Nastra and Santiago Matías Sr.

In the popular space “Esto no es radio” he has integrated Pedro Manuel Casals, Gabi Desangles, Hony Estrella, Ariel Santana and Ramón Tolentino.

+ Quisqueya FM

Like other colleagues, Quiñones extended this year his television actions and as a digital journalist to the Quisqueya FM station, 95. 1 FM, every Saturday, from 5: 00 to 6: 00 pm . It should be noted that his beginnings in Cuba were on the radio.

His colleague Wanda Sánchez and the singers Pavel Núñez, Diomary La Mala and Xiomara Fortuna also host programs there.

Also this year Jatnna Tavárez has been seduced by the radio and together with the senior management specialist Zoraima Cuello, who came to the radio with the space “Here between us”, from the 12 of last March, from Monday to Friday of 12: 00 to 1: in the afternoon by Pura Vida 92. 9 FM.

“Here among us” promotes “health, education, emotional well-being, innovation, technology, culture, finance, trying to provide solutions to the greatest needs of people in their daily lives.”

+ Iván Ruiz

Before, the producer Iván Ruiz, who in the last years he is known for his conduction on the television program “El Show del Noon ”(Color Vision),“ opened up ”in the afternoons of Neón FM, in Santo Domingo, and La Nueva 106. 9 in the Cibao region.

Listeners count on “La Radiorealidad”, explains Ruiz, with a variety program, but with a social nuance together with communicators Graymer Méndez and Rafael Ventura.

El 1 March the journalist Wanda Sánchez began her radio project “El Ambiente de Tarde”, from 4: 00 to 5: 00 in the afternoon, from Monday to Friday, by Quisqueya 96. 1 FM.

Wanda, who has developed her career in television, arrives with a radio magazine with current affairs that impact events worldwide and provide objective information to society.

Similarly, the communicator Gabriela Melo was also seduced by a booth. Together with the model and actor Tuto Paredes, he has been conducting his program through Dominicana FM for more than a month.

“Gente Real Radio” is broadcast on Saturdays from 9 to 10 in the morning by Dominicana FM 98. 9 from Santo Domingo and 99. 9 in the North region, which is part of the State Radio and Television Corporation.