Monitor Music Awards chooses “Baby”, sung by Camilo and El Alfa, as the best bachata of the year

Monitor Music Awards chooses “Baby”, sung by Camilo and El Alfa, as the best bachata of the year

The Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo won three awards in the second edition of the Monitor Music Awards, which were held last night in Miami and in which he also received a special award.

The top favorite in The next Latin Grammy gala, with 10 nominations, won the awards for the best pop song in the male category for “Vida de Rico” and best bachata song for his collaboration with El Alfa in “Bebe”.

The one from Medellín also won the award for best Christian song for “Amen”, which he performs with his wife, Evaluna, his father-in-law, Ricardo Montaner, and his brothers-in-law Mau and Ricky.

Their compatriots Karol G and J Balvin were considered the best artists of the year in the female and male categories, respectively.

The best female pop song was for “No Bailes Sola”, by Danna Paola and Sebastian Yatra, while the best urban song went to Hawai, by Maluma and The Weekend.

As for Mexican sounds, the award for he best regional artist went to Grupo Firme, the best ranchera song was “El Alumno”, by Joss Favela and Jessi Uribe, and the award for the best regional Mexican song went to “Dime como quiero”, by Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar.

Finally, the best popular song in Colombia was for “Tu Amante”, by Yeison Jiménez, and the best tropical song was “De Vuelta Pa ‘La Vuelta”, a collaboration between Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony .

These awards, which recognize the artists of the moment based on the Top 5 of the most listened to Latin songs and artists during the period between November 2020 and last July , also presented several special awards.

Marco Antonio Solis received an award for his Artistic Mastery, Ricardo Montaner another for his Career, the Mariachi Vargas the Mexican Legacy recognition for his more than 100 years of existence.

The Blue Angels were recognized for their Perseverance, Daddy Yankee was awarded as an Urban Legend, while Camilo received the Claro Música Prize, Óscar de León obtained the León Prize and Rauw Alejandro the Deezer Prize.

During the gala, he had connections in various parts of Latin America , Lunay premiered her new song, “TBC”, the same as Natti Natasha with “Short Story” and Rauw Alejandro with “Nubes”.

Also El Canario, Oscar de León, Los Adolescentes, Lena , Harel, Frankie Ruiz JR, Mauricio Cachana, Josimar and Grupo Gale teamed up to perform a medley of salsa.