miss-rd-universe-changes-date;-will-be-held-november-7

The organization of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe announced this Monday the postponement of the contest 54 of the coronation of the new sovereign of national beauty for next November 7.

The reason, according to the organization, is due to the emergency surgery to which the director of the Magali Febles beauty pageant was subjected at the “Hospiten” hospital center by the surgeon General Josefina Tejada.

“We thank everyone for understanding, so we have the support of all the fans who have been waiting for a new queen for months,” reads the press release.

The coronation of the new Miss Dominican Republic Universe that was scheduled for this 31 of October, will now take place this November 7, it will be broadcast by Color Vision (channel 9) from 9 to 11 at night.

The 54 edition of the contest will feature some 15 candidates, who seek to be crowned as the new sovereign of national beauty to represent Quisqueya in the 70 anniversary of the Miss Universe that is will be held from the “Red Sea” Eilat, Israel in the month of December, which will be broadcast in almost 180 territories around the world and will attract about 1. 300 million viewers.

This post-pandemic year, applicants must meet several requirements, including presenting the Covid vaccination card – 19, that they are pursuing university or related careers, belonging to social causes where they empower young people and use their image to promote tourism in their provinces.

The contest will be held in compliance with all the bio-security protocols implemented by the authorities, which seeks to safeguard the health of the candidates and those attending the crowning event of the new sovereign.

Among the decisions taken by the organization, in addition to limiting the public where the event will take place, they must present their vaccination card on the day of the contest.

Tickets to enjoy the show are on sale at 8098193834.