miss-rd-universe-already-has-a-stage

The edition 54 of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe to be held this Sunday 31 in October already has a stage, and according to the organization of the beauty pageant will be held in the emblematic Jet Set.

Some 15 candidates seek to be crowned as the new sovereign of national beauty to represent Quisqueya in the 70 Anniversary of the Miss Universe that will take place from the “Red Sea” Eilat, Israel in the month of December, which will be broadcast in almost 180 territories around the world and will attract some 1. 300 million viewers.

This year the Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2021 has preferred to do different things with the candidates, from demanding a Covid vaccination card 19 until they are pursuing university or related careers, belong to social causes where they empower young people and use their image to promote tourism in their provinces.

The idea, according to its director Magali Febles is to contribute to the preparation of the applicants.

After a long wait and longing from the fans, the organization of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe made the announcement a few days ago that the beauty pageant will be held this 31 of October in the Dominican capital.

“This will be the best contest that has ever been held; it is a great opportunity for young women. The contest will be shorter than anticipated, ”Febles said in a press release.

The beauty pageant in the country will be broadcast by the Color Vision signal (channel 9), this year it will not have talent competitions, or typical costume, there will not be a reality show either, this due to the pandemic situation in which the world finds itself.

“We are looking for a young woman with personality and commitment to her country who likes social work, allows herself to be trained and is a young woman willing to give herself in her training for the representation of her country at an international level. We are going for the Crown, ”says Magali Febles.

The contest will be held in compliance with all the bio-security protocols implemented by the authorities, which seeks to safeguard the health of the candidates and those attending the crowning event of the new sovereign.

Among the decisions adopted by the organization, in addition, the limitation of the public to the Jet Set where the event will take place, they must present their vaccination card on the day of the contest.

Tickets to enjoy the show are on sale Jet Set Monday through Thursday and at 8098193834.