ministry-of-culture-extends-the-reception-of-the-works-for-the-2021-annual-music-awards

In its interest to promote the artistic creation of Dominican composers, the Ministry of Culture extended until November 26 the date of receipt of the works that will compete for the Annual Music Awards 2021, Merengue edition.

This version, which will be dedicated to merengue and which will pay a posthumous tribute to the legendary Johnny Ventura , had scheduled the closing of its call for this 31 October. However, the entity has extended the deadline to make it easier for authors to present their works, encouraging greater participation, and thereby reaffirming the institutional commitment to local artistic projection.

On this occasion, the dedication to the meringue is due to institutional strategies to revalue our national rhythm, in order to promote its worldwide projection.

Culture takes up this initiative, which had not been celebrated since the year 2015, as a way of offering strong support to the national artistic community.

The winner of each category will receive a prize of RD $ 250 thousand, in addition to an accrediting diploma and the dissemination of the awarded work by the orchestras attached to the Ministry of Culture, during the first year after the award ceremony.

Previously, the cash prize that the winners received was RD $ 150 thousand, increasing in this edition RD $ 100 thousand to each category.

Referring to the award, the Vice Minister of Creativity and Artistic Training, Giovanny Cruz, stated that it has been decided to extend the delivery period for participating works due to the fact that a large number of composers have asked the institution for more time to complete the process of their creation. “We want to highlight that our Minister Milagros Germán decided to considerably increase the economic amount previously established, based on the special situation experienced by artists all over the planet, and the importance of the awards,” added the official.

On the basis

In the edition 2021 will reward composers who present an unpublished musical work, which, from its musical basis, includes rhythms, instruments or melodies used in the Dominican merengue and which constitutes an outstanding and innovative contribution to that genre.

This contest covers two modalities and five categories. In the line of classical music, the José Reyes Annual Music Prize will be awarded in symphonic or choral music, and the Juan Francisco García Annual Music Prize in chamber music.

In the popular music section, the Luis Alberti Annual Music Prize will be awarded in the dance music category, the Tavito Vásquez Annual Music Prize in pop, rock or jazz music, and the Prize Annual Music Fradique Lizardo in folk music.

The works will be received by the Department of Interinstitutional Liaison of the Ministry of Culture. For more details, the contest rules are available on the ministry’s website (www.cultura.gob.do).