ministers-of-culture-of-ibero-america-will-work-for-the-recovery-of-the-sector-from-covid-19

The ministers of Culture of the Ibero-American countries met this Thursday virtually to agree on a series of measures that give impetus to the cultural sector, which they consider essential for the recovery of the multidimensional crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID – 19 in Ibero-America.

In delivering the opening speech of the XXI Ibero-American Conference of Ministers of Culture, Minister Milagros Germán highlighted the commitment of the Ibero-American countries to develop formulas for the recovery and preservation of our cultural heritage.

At the meeting, organized by the Dominican Republic as the Pro Tempore Secretariat of the Ibero-American Conference, and the Ibero-American General Secretariat, the Dominican Minister of Culture said that thanks to this conference it will be placed in the hands of The 22 Ibero-American Heads of States, the appropriate instruments that will make hope jump towards hundreds of concrete achievements.

On your side, on behalf of Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, the Vice Minister of Multilateral Foreign Policy, Rubén Silié, said that “culture is the essential basis of the region, in the understanding that this has historically been the factor that has historically weighed the most in building this Ibero-American community. We can say that the cultural identity of Latin America is its strength and that is why I have great hope that the decisions taken at this meeting will be the pivot to promote each of the sector solutions ”.

In this sense, during the event, the participants recognized that culture and its industries have been strongly affected by the pandemic, but stressed that the Ibero-American Cooperation has been able to provide answers to this enormous challenge.

Proof of this is the Declaration that, at the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed by consensus. In it, they commit to implement the Ibero-American Strategy for Culture and Sustainable Development, approved during the XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government held in April in Andorra.

It is a tool that defines the central role of culture in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Strategy allows countries to measure the contribution that their national and regional public policies make to achieving this goal, especially in linking culture with employment, inclusion and social justice, gender equality, health and the environment, among others.

The Declaration also supports the creation of the Ibero-American Fund for Reciprocal Guarantees as a measure that will contribute to the recovery of the cultural sector. This Fund, which will be nurtured with contributions from the countries, will allow offering credit lines for the development of cultural projects in the region.

Then, in a series of debates, the challenges that has faced the cultural sector due to the pandemic and containment measures; the different measures that have been taken at the national level, and the necessary actions to reactivate the cultural sector.

The XXI Ibero-American Conference of Ministers of Culture was one of the preparatory meetings for the Summit of Heads of State and Government that will take place in the Dominican Republic in November 2022 and whose motto will be “Together for a just and sustainable Ibero-America”.