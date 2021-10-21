ministers-of-culture-of-ibero-america-meet-this-thursday-to-discuss-measures-to-promote-the-sector

The Dominican Republic will host the XXI Ibero-American Conference of Ministers of Culture that will be held virtually this Thursday 21 in October with the participation of the representatives of the countries of Ibero-America, in which measures that seek to boost the cultural sector after the COVID pandemic will be discussed – 19.

The objective of this meeting is to promote a dialogue that allows progress in the preparation of the topics that will be discussed at the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will take place in the Dominican Republic in 2022, with the slogan “Together for a fair and sustainable Ibero-America”.

The opening ceremony will be headed by the Minister of Culture, Milagros Germán, who will deliver the opening speech of the event; the Vice Minister of Multilateral Foreign Policy, Rubén Silié, and Marcos Pinta Gama, Ibero-American Secretary General ad interim.

The agenda of the meeting of Ministers of Culture will begin at 9: 45 in the morning, and topics such as “Latin America facing the challenges derived from the pandemic and confinement due to COVID – 19” will be addressed.

Likewise, the “Debate on national cultural policies in the current international context” and the presentation of the plan for the implementation of the Ibero-American Strategy for Culture and Sustainable Development (EICDS) will be discussed, among others. topics.

The event aims to consolidate the Ibero-American Cultural Space in order to promote innovation and creativity in Ibero-America, promote gender mainstreaming, promote reflection and generate concrete and strategic actions around the contributions of culture and the creative economy to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the current challenges of the cultural sector in the region.

The meeting recognizes Ibero-America as the basis of a great cultural plurality, which has the potential to be an example of integration and cooperation, where peoples share cultural traits that arise from historical ties.

In addition, the commitment to integrate the culture as a transversal axis, within the framework of the application of public policies for sustainable development, in compliance with the Agenda 2030 and the Ibero-American Cultural Charter.

The meeting, which It will lead the country as the Pro Tempore Secretariat of the Ibero-American Conference, it will be connected to the Convention Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX).