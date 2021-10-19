Miguel Palmer dies, remembered for his role in “The rich also cry” and other soap operas

Mexican actor Miguel Palmer, remembered for his work in soap operas such as “The rich also cry” (1979), died, as confirmed by his daughter on social networks. He was 78 years old.

“Bye pa, find your light. I stay in this plane with the injection of love that you leave me in my soul and in my guts. The best father in the world is already resting. A new story begins for you, “said Valeria Palmer in a message.

According to national media, death , which happened this Monday, was due to two cardiac arrests, after a month-long battle in the hospital due to digestive problems.

At the beginning of October, Valeria had also requested help through social networks to get blood donors for an emergency operation that his father needed, but it is known that since April the actor had health problems.

+ A LIFE IN THE PERFORMANCE

Palmer was born in Villahermosa, in the southeastern state of Tabasco, in 1942. His first steps in the professional field were directed to Medicine, a career that he would abandon after the death of his father.

His work as an actor began at 17 years working on the radio soap opera “La bestia” and after being part of a play in his hometown he moved to Mexico City, where he would undertake a broad path in acting.

In the city he ventured into the theater professionally with the actor Mauricio Garcés, an opportunity that earned him an important character in the play “Cyrano de Bergerac” where he shared the stage with Ignacio López Tarso and Patricia Morán.

Some time later he would come to television with a small role in the telenovela “Remolino de pasiones” (1970).

But two of his most iconic works would be in “The rich also cry”, where he shared scenes with Verónica Castro, and “Viviana” (1978 ), starring Lucía Méndez.

It was in the decade of 1980 that the actor had greater popularity and was part of at least 11 television projects.

Between soap operas and movies the actor gathered around 30 titles.

Some of his Most recent projects were “Señora Acero” (2014 – 2016), “As the saying goes” (2013) and the HBO series “Mr. Ávila “, which in 2018 was the last of them.

The death of the actor moved people from the show business and colleagues who worked with him expressed via social networks some parting words for the actor.

Among them Laura Zapata, Héctor Suárez Gomís, Verónica Castro, Raquel Garza and Laisha Wilkins.