Michel Brown opens the possibility of participating in “Pasión de gavilanes 2”

Telemundo confirmed five of the six protagonists of “Pasión de Gavilanes” for the sequel to the telenovela and now Michel Brown opened the possibility of returning to interpret the unforgettable Franco Reyes.

Although At first, the Argentine actor said that he would not be in the second season of the telenovela because “things are going through their cycle”, then he explained that he would be recording another project and this would be the reason for his absence.

However, in an interview for the program “Hoy Día”, the famous actor left the door open to play the youngest of the Reyes brothers again.

“Not yet It is known ”, was his answer to the question of the presenter Adamari López if he will be in the sequel that Telemundo records in Colombia.

Danna García (Norma), Mario Cimarro (Juan), Paola Rey (Jimena), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Reyes) and Natasha Klauss (Sarita) will once again give life to the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers .

Ad Besides these actors, the sequel to Pasión de gavilanes will also feature the return of Zharick León (the unforgettable Rosario Montes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Elizondo), Carmenza González (Quintina) and Tatiana Jauregui (Dominga).

The surprise of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2” is the participation of the famous Mexican actor Sergio Goyri, who will be the new villain in history.