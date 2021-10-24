Michel Brown does not rule out return to the second part of “Pasión de Gavilanes”

Michel Brown does not rule out return to the second part of “Pasión de Gavilanes”

Argentine actor Michel Brown told Efe that efforts are being made so that he can appear in the second part of “Pasión de gavilanes”, the telenovela that gave him international fame.

The artist explained that it was impossible for him to accept the proposal of the television network Telemundo because the dates designated for the production had already been committed,

“We are seeing what can be done because I would love to be able to do something and Seeing so many friends. The problem has been on the agenda. I had already committed to the dates that Telemundo had set to start recording, “said the artist.

Franco’s character, explained, has a special affection for him because he was the one who opened the door to be in the place where he is today, so “I would be more than happy to interpret him again.”

Although not he knows if it could, or how, because he has no idea what the writers did with the character. The only thing that is known is that 20 years have passed since the end of the first broadcast and that all the original protagonists except him are participating.

That professional place of today and where it has been practically uninterrupted for eight years contains roles that on a good day can be described as intense, but that Brown does not hesitate to call them “tortured or torturers and murderers.”

“Even my mother noticed and asked me to please do other types of characters. She really is worried about me,” she said with a laugh.

The most recent of those tortured is Roberto Plaza, a Mexican immigrant who has spent 20 years in prison in Spain for the rape and murder of a teenage girl.

Plaza is one of the characters in the Spanish production “Parot”, the first original series in Spanish on the Paramount + platform. That will be his home in Latin America and the United States, while in Spain it is part of the offer of Amazon Prime Video, one of the production houses with TVE.

Less brutal, but also tortured, he is his next character in “Pálpito”, a Netflix original series that focuses on organ trafficking.

Before, Brown had played Hernán Cortés in the series “Hernán”, which won him an Emmy Internacional, the reincarnated Chino Valdés in “Amar a muerte”, the murderer Daniel Molina in the fourth season of “Sr Ávila” and the tormented police officer who woke up after a coma from 20 years in “Falco”.

It was eight years that a type of characters that could finish this 2021, as he promised his mother, if he returns to the Franco’s skin in “Pasión de Gavilanes” or perhaps if it is part of a musical, as he is elucidating these days.