michael-caine-denies-retiring-from-acting

Los Angeles, USA

Michael Caine is not retiring. The actor gave an interview to the podcast Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review, where he stated that he would be thinking of retiring from acting.

The interpreter suggested that ‘Best Sellers’ could be his last film. However, after the commotion that his statements have generated, with many media assuming that he would not be in front of the cameras again, the Briton has denied his withdrawal through Twitter.

“Curiously, it turned out to be my last role. I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spinal problem that affects my legs, so I can’t walk very well. And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which They were published and they were successful, so now I’m not an actor, I’m a writer. Which is beautiful, because as an actor you have to get up at 6:30 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer you start writing without leaving your bed “, he commented.

When asked if he would really retire, the actor replied: “I think it will be my last movie, yes. Honestly, there have been no offers for two years, because no one has made any movies that I want to do. Also, I have 88 years. There are not many scripts with a protagonist of 88 years, “he wielded.

After these statements, the artist retracted through Twitter. “I have not retired and many people know it,” he published on 16 October. Caine also issued a statement to make his decision clear. “When it comes to retirement, I’ve been getting up at six in the morning for more than 50 years to make movies and I’m not going to get rid of my alarm clock,” he said.

Best Sellers is the latest project shot by the veteran British actor. The film directed by Lina Roessler and in which Caine stars alongside Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman and Ellen Wong opens in Spain on Movistar +, Filmin and Rakuten TV on 18 October.