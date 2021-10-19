meghan-markle's-father-asks-to-see-his-grandchildren

Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, with whom he maintains a tense relationship, asked his daughter, in an interview on Tuesday, to let him see his grandchildren, while accusing her of worrying only about money.

“We are at a point where I think we should both grow up, talk, reconcile for the good of the children,” he said in reference to his grandson Archie, born in 2019, and his granddaughter Lilibet, who was born last June, interviewed from his home in Mexico by the British channel ITV.

Retired Hollywood lighting director Markle, 77 years old, has not had contact with her daughter since 2018 she was she married Prince Henry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and has not met the little ones.

“This is ridiculous, almost four years, it’s crazy,” he considered.

“Their great-grandmother is the Queen of England and I think it is important for them to know that they have two families and over time they will grow up and they will want to know more about them,” he added.

However, as in previous interviews, she did not avoid attacking her daughter, who became famous as an actress in the television series “Suits”.

She assured that Meghan wanted her to stop talking with her other children, the fruit of a second marriage. “I couldn’t,” he stated. “She had never been like this” but “once she hooked up with Enrique, she changed,” she said.

Markle separated from Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, when she was a child.

Raglan was at her wedding at Windsor Castle and has had tea with the queen. But Meghan abandoned all contact with her father, who did not attend the ceremony citing health reasons, after he carried out a controversial photo shoot with paparazzi in Mexico, considered an embarrassment to the British royal family.

On Tuesday he also accused his daughter and Prince Harry of worrying only about wealth: “That is the only thing that seems to matter to them right now.”

Enrique and Meghan surprised the British monarchy when the Last year they announced they were resigning their positions as front-line members of the royal family.

They moved to Los Angeles and have since signed a series of lucrative contracts to produce podcasts and shows for digital platforms. .

They also shook the British royal family when, in an explosive interview with the American television star Oprah Winfrey, they accused one of its members of racism, without specifying who.