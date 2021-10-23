Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, married in the Dominican Republic and Vin Diesel delivered her

Meadow Walker, the model daughter of Paul Walker, got married this October in the Dominican Republic. The 22 year old girl was led to the altar by her father’s best friend, Vin Diesel.

Through his Instagram account, Meadow Walker shared a video of the summary of his wedding, a simple ceremony, but with his family and closest friends, full of love.

In a fragment you can see Vin Diesel, holding his hand, ready to accompany her to walk down the altar in an unspecified Dominican beach area.

The “Fast and Furious” actor played the role of his late friend, Paul Walker (1973 – 2013), to deliver the young model with her new husband, actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

In The video also shows how Meadow hugs and smiles at Vin Diesel’s daughter.

Meadow told Vogue magazine that the pandemic “affected our plans” when planning their nuptials .

“Louis’s family could not attend,” he lamented. “Many close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

It was Meadow’s aunt, Paloma, who helped the couple plan their wedding. “He did an amazing job,” Meadow commented to Vogue.

Then he added: “We couldn’t have imagined it would be more perfect and personal, and honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the beginning. It was a very intimate celebration. “

The ceremony was also attended by the actress, Jordana Brewster, who plays Walker’s partner in the famous car series” Fast and Furious ”.