marteovenus-and-xiomara-fortuna-together-their-talents-in-front-of-the-“mirror”

Ana Fé and Luis Payán, members of MarteOvenuS, presented “The mirror” in collaboration with the singer Xiomara Fortuna, a song that narrates what is currently experienced on social networks.

In an activity where they showed their video clip and new single, Ana Fé, composer of the song and vocalist of MarteOvenuS, expressed that “El Espejo” is “a call not to be prisoners of the pressure that comes with living from appearances, it makes us see how we live in a time where it is too much to please and please others, many times at the high cost of pretending and not being loyal to who we really are, we present this call with a song loaded with a Caribbean rhythm, danceable and positive, fused with the Pop that we do. ”

The production and arrangement of“ El Espejo ”comes from the hands of Luis Payán, as well as the guitars, keyboards, programming and backing vocals, Peter Nova, in the low; Guy Frómeta on drums, Moisés Silfa, on percussion and Keith Greitlein, in mixing and mastering.

The direction and editing of the video clip was by José Gómez De Vargas with the support of Emporium Media , photography direction by Raymi Guzmán; the colorization was carried out by Ambiorix Martínez; VangRosso Díaz in the lights; Pedro Justiniano in the Post Production; Héctor David and Oscar Pérez as collaborators; Indira Sánchez in makeup and Violeta Rudecindo in hairstyle.

Ana Fé reported that “This collaboration with Xiomara Fortuna was awaited by the admiration we feel for her as an artist and above all as a human being. When we find ourselves in front of a mirror, we see our reality, it is the only one we cannot fool, that is precisely what El Espejo is all about. ”

The launch made in Local 3 was attended by special guests and friends from the press. You can see and listen to the song from this Friday 29 through the YouTube channel MarteOVenus and on the platforms Spotify, Amazon, music, Deezer, Apple music, Tidal thanks to ONErpm Latino and on social networks like @marteovenus

+ Sobre MarteOvenuS

The pop-rock group Dominican is made up of Ana Fé and Luis Payán, born in the year 2004, has achieved musical successes such as: “Adiós”, “Me suffices”, “Sometimes”, “Who is not knows “, and the most recent” Este Fuego “, among others.

Nominated in the year 2011 as pop-rock group of the year at the Casandra awards. They were Juan Luis Guerra’s counterpart in the tour “La Travesía” in Chile and Colombia.

In the 2011 they participated in the President Festival of Latin Music and in the 2020 at the International Cardinal Festival.