Malú: “My most difficult battle has been with myself to be perfect”

A complex ankle injury forced Malú to stop short on a tour with almost everything sold out (“The most traumatic I’ve ever experienced,” he says) and made him take life from a different perspective for the first time. Hence his new album, “Thousand battles”, in which he lowers the shield he wore when he rose to fame when he was 16 years old.

” The most difficult and probably the most absurd battle, the one that took me the most energy, is the one I had with myself because of that excess of demand , of being perfect and for looking more than for enjoying what she was doing, “she acknowledges in a talk with Efe about the meaning of her twelfth studio album, which is released tomorrow and in which at one point she sings to herself:” I learned to be perfect for you. ” .

Relaxed, despite the fact that her little daughter of 16 months no longer allows her to sleep as before (she dedicates the album to her), María Lucía Sánchez (Madrid, 1982) returns three years after launching “Oxygen” (2018), time in which in addition to the pandemic and the experience of motherhood experienced “frustration” for canceling a large part of its last tour.

“ There have been terrible things in my career, but for me the injury was a turning point . I didn’t understand anything, because for the first time I had lost control of everything, “he recalls, before acknowledging that, even” with that anger and that grief, “that had positive effects.

Seen now, was the first time “in twenty-something years” in which she was not engulfed by the “constant wave of work” to which she did not know how to say no. “And I realized that I had put aside that Malú of 16 shy and vulnerable years to create another who had to be exposed to things tough and talk to the media as if she were an adult, “she wields.

Reconciled with her “vulnerable and insecure” part, with the girl she was, she began to prepare a new album together with co-authors such as the young Julia Medina, Leroy Sánchez or Barei, who helped her tell how he felt. “This album is probably one of the first that I have made calmly and with absolute clarity of how and what I wanted to tell,” he says.

And what I wanted was “soul and live sensation” to “throw out everything that was inside”, with “rawness and reality, but also with positivity”, which has materialized in twelve more classic cuts -produced by Pablo Cebrián (except two by Rubén García) – compared to the more experimental character of his previous album.

“ We are in a wonderful digital moment that It allows you to be in the whole world, but at the same time has an overwhelming exposure. Before, it only happened to those of us who dedicated ourselves to jobs like this, but now almost all of society is exposed with social networks to bullets, to trials, to receive ugly and wonderful things. This song is that cry that they open fire, that we are going to dance with them and clean our wounds later, “he explains.

In these” A thousand battles “points out that there are” very powerful songs “such as his most recent single,” Se searched “, also” very beautiful and real stories “, such as” Weaving wings “, which It seems like an extra cut that he dedicated to his daughter.

Before getting there, Malú makes a stop at “Suiza”, “a neutral ground where you hang the armor and the faces that we put on ahead so that things do not hurt us, “says the artist from Madrid, who anticipates that she will have a new tour in 2022 and that we will not have to wait long to enjoy it.