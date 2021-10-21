lyn-may-faces-j-balvin-for-song-with-tokischa

The Mexican Lyn May was outraged by the Colombian J Balvin for recording the song “Perra”, together with the Dominican Tokischa, and decided to respond forcefully with comments and a musical theme entitled “La loba”.

“Answering that bastard,” said the Mexican star and actress of Chinese origin. Then she added: “I’m not your bitch, I’m a bastard wolf.”

Through her Instagram account, the star announced that soon her followers will be able to enjoy her new song with which she will come out in defense of women.

“Wait soon my musical theme titled #Laloba together @ogelmovimiento @iamreneortiz answering this c @ b & on @jbalvin and up with women !!!”, published the actress from 68 years.

“Bitch” has not only generated debate due to its high sexist content and was hidden from the YouTube platform, although it is not clear if it was the artist himself or the company that manages the network of channels.

In addition, it has not left many people indifferent, even provoking a reaction from the vice-presidency of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, who in an open letter denounces the artist as “objectifying women”.

The video clip in question uses images of women and people of African descent, tied with neck chains, characterized with the nose and ears of a dog crawling on the ground like animals or slaves.