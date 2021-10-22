luisa-feliz-encourages-viewers-to-get-to-know-dominican-gastronomy

Luisa Feliz continues to tour the country with her gastronomic program “Buen Vivir”, inviting viewers to feed their culture by knowing the best of Dominican cuisine.

Broadcast every Sunday at 5 o’clock : 00 in the afternoon on channel 4RD, Buen Vivir con Luisa Feliz is a festival of the senses where they travel from stove to stove, savoring the pleasures of Dominican cuisine, discovering the essence of the best products national gastronomy.

“In each province we have visited, we are proud to meet so many enterprising people, the infinity of successful projects, valuable men and women who with their work and vision make gastronomy everything an art “, expressed Luisa Feliz, host and producer of the television program.

Feliz, also stressed that” this project would not have been possible without the support of Nelson Marte, director of the State Radio Corporation and Television (CERTV), who from the first day believed in our work and showed interest in contributing to the gastronomic and tourist development of each province. ”

Among the productions presented are: Where and What to Eat in Azua; Coffee, Nature and Moro with Coconut, a Cocktail to discover Bahoruco; Jarabacoa, the luxury of sleeping in the heights and eating like a king; Barahona, a town to eat; A thousand reasons to visit Constanza.

The gastronomic space has become a return to the origins, stories behind the products, unique and sustainable life projects, tourist attractions and hotels where you can eat good. A path that runs through the smells and flavors of childhood, an initiatory journey to the heart of the product.

Buen Vivir con Luisa Feliz has its YouTube channel, which in a few months has had an excellent reception, to such an extent, that it has videos that have up to more than 30, 000 visits.