Love Me As I Am will take the movie “What I Feel About You” for free to 20 provinces of the country

Love Me As I Am will take the movie “What I Feel About You” for free to 20 provinces of the country

Within the framework of the “Season of Cariño 2021”, the Fundación Quiéreme Como Soy presented its “Ruta del Cariño”, which consists of a free presentation at 20 provinces of the country of the film “What I feel for you”, the first film by producer Raúl Camilo, awarded with 20 national and international awards.

“The path of affection” begins this Thursday 28 in October in the province of Samaná with two presentations that same day, at 5: 30 in the afternoon and 7: 30 at night.

Other provinces such as Sánchez Ramírez, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte , La Altagracia, La Romana, San Pedro, Hato Mayor, Azua, San José De Ocoa, Baní, San Cristóbal, Montecristi, Puerto Plata, Santiago, La Vega, Independencia, Bahoruco, Barahona and San Juan de la Maguana.

The presentation event, in the Central Bank auditorium, was attended by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, as well as ministers, vice ministers, senators, deputies, businessmen, celebrities and communicators.

The executive committee of the foundation, headed by its president, Oscar Villanueva Sued, received the attendees.

“What I feel for you is a beautiful compilation of real stories that will make us see through them what happens in our society, but above all, sensitizes and educates viewers about these cases, ”said Oscar Villanueva.



The foundation’s mission is to achieve a cultural change in Dominican society, promoting the inclusion of people with cognitive disabilities to through education.

Ryan Larrauri, member of the foundation, had the central words during the announcement of the presentations and thanked the Dominican people for joining us through 11 years and being part of the cultural change, which has allowed many people in the country to know and sensitize on the subject. In addition, he made known to those present the different programs that the foundation has, as well as what the Ruta del Cariño will consist of.

This year due to the current protocols regarding mass activities, Smaller events will be held, while moving towards new areas, covering the entire national geography. There will be some 40 presentations in 20 provinces of the country for 5 consecutive weeks.

To enjoy the activity, you just have to check the presentation schedule in our digital media and you are ready to participate. All presentations will be free and the film is suitable for all ages.