lola,-madonna's-daughter,-is-established-as-a-model

After becoming the muse of Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs and the image of Stella McCartney or Swarovski, Lourdes María, Madonna’s daughter, established herself as a model after parading for Bottega Veneta and became one of the most desired faces of the moment.

With 25 years, Lourdes María Ciccone León, Lola for her friends, has become a young promise in the universe of fashion and beauty.

Luxury brands raffle it. In fact, she has been the star of the show for the new spring-summer collection 2022 by Bottega Veneta, which she presented in Detroit.

Madonna’s daughter and the ‘fitness’ guru Carlos León, has worn a dress with a relaxed silhouette, “with innovative materials that allow altering the shape of the pieces,” they explain in a press release from the firm.

Until now, the eldest daughter of the queen of pop, Lourdes María (Los Angeles, California, United States, from 1996), had successfully carried out campaigns However, it has gone one step further and wants to establish itself on the catwalks.

During Milan fashion week he walked for Versace, where he shared the limelight with Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and model Naomi Campbell.

The presentation of the new collection by Rihanna’s lingerie firm, Savage x Fenty, kicked off her new adventure.

At just 13 years old, her mother appointed her creative director of the clothing line, Material Girl, and had already been part of the wardrobe team on her mother’s international tours.

Now, this young woman who declares herself a feminist and has inherited the activist commitment from her mother, manages the textile industry with her independent, overwhelming image and wrapped with a rebellious halo that Generation Z likes so much .

A dancer by training, she plays the piano and is also doing her first steps as an actress. Lola has a career in fashion since Stella McCartney gave her her first chance at 2016. Later he did a “performance” in Miami for the Spanish firm Desigual and became the image of Marc Jacobs and Burberry.