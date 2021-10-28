Libélula Dorada International Short Film Festival closes on Saturday 30

The Libélula Dorada International Short Film Festival (FICLD) continues in face-to-face and virtual format until this Saturday 30 in October, at the Palacio del Cine de Ágora Mall and Sambil, and through the platform Pelidom.

In 2020, during, this contest changed the name to “Shorts in quarantine” and the exhibited works showed the reality of those moments of confinement.

“We are proud of what we have achieved, because last year was a challenge like no other, it was a challenge for local companies, large and small, for our state,” explain the festival organizers.

This edition is showing more than 80 short films from 22 countries, among which are Argentina, Nicaragua, China, Spain, Brazil, Republic of Moldova, among others.