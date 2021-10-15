“Let it be” and the last days of The Beatles, the ray that does not stop

Still more than 50 years after the publication of “Let it be”, the latest album by The Beatles, the climax of the greatest pop band arouses such fascination that, while waiting for the documentary made by Peter Jackson of those days, a book and a reissue with unpublished material have just been added.

Much of all this content is due to the film shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who in an attempt to record the process of recording the album, also immortalized the internal tensions between the members of the group.

While Paul McCartney gathered the energy to pull the car , George Harrison had embarked on a wave of mysticism alien to his peers, on the other hand Ringo Starr’s resentment for his irrelevance in comparison with others was growing and, to top it off, John Lennon longed to start a new life with Yoko Ono.

In this regard, an interview by McCartney for BBC Radio 4 once again shook what had been recorded in the annals of music for half a century: it was not he who instigated the dissolution of the group, but Lennon.

“John walked into a room one day and said: ‘I leave the Beatles (…). It’s exciting, like a divorce. ‘ And then we were left picking up the pieces, “he said in a talk for the program” This Cultural Life “that will be broadcast next 23 October.

Be that as it may, from those last throes of joint work another applauded album emerged, an album that was originally going to be titled “Get Back” but that when it was finally released in May 1970 after many returns was renamed “Let it be” for the memorable single of the same name.

Hence the name of the book that has just been released around the world, “The Beatles: Get Back” , the first official in more than 20 years, with texts that reproduce transcribed conversations of the band members from the recording sessions.

“We are privileged to witness your early drafts, the mistakes, the deviations and digressions, the boredom, the excitement, the joy, and the sudden advancements that led to the work we now know and admire,” and The British author Hanif Kureishi writes in the introduction.

Another notable signature is that of the director Peter Jackson, who is in charge of the work’s prologue and is also the creator of a homonymous documentary series that you will see the light at the end of November after viewing more than 55 hours of unpublished original footage recorded by Lindsay-Hogg.

The purpose was to simultaneously make a ” TV show “and a live album with new songs. There were 21 days of recording under the orders of producer George Martin, first in Twickenham and later on the rooftop of The Beatles’ Apple Studio where Billy Preston joined the band playing the keyboard.

Together they rehearsed new original songs and improvised with old songs, all captured live and without filters, a mission to which Ethan A. Russell contributed, hired to take exclusive photographs without any type of restrictions .

On this material, the engineer Glys Johns made several mixes: a first in March of 1969 with new compositions by McCartney that were not entirely to the liking of the group; the second, between April and May.

The final one, however, will be the one that starts in December under the slogan of producing an album with the songs that coincide with those of the imminent film, omitting pieces as “Teddy Boy”, and adding others such as “Across The Universe” and “I Me Mine”.

Those recordings ended up being shelved when the group got involved in the release of “Abbey Road” ( 1969) until Lennon asked Phil Spector to take it up again, a decision with which McCartney disagreed, as he lost the rock vibe that had been originally pursued.

Much of all this can be recovered from today in a series of special reissues of the original album, again remixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell using stereo technology, 5.1 Surround DTS and Dolby Atmos.

Especially interesting for fans of the “Fab Four” will be the so-called “Super Deluxe” version, with 57 themes , including the 27 discarded unreleased takes and studio improvisations, as well as the 14 tracks from the also never published mix that Glyn Johns did for the LP “Get Back” in 1969.

To all this are also added the four songs that he had included for the EP ” Let it be “: the aforementioned” Across The Universe “and” I Me Mine “and the new stereo mixes by Johns and Sam Okell of” Don’t Let Me Down “and” Let it Be “.

A book accompanies both this edition and the vinyl collection, with never published images and handwritten letters among other attractions, as well as a foreword by McCartney in which he explains the reasons for all this revision.

“I had always thought that the original ‘Let It Be’ film was a bit sad because it was about the separation of our band, but the new film shows the love and camaraderie we had with each other. (…) It shows the wonderful moments we shared together and combined with the newly remastered album is a powerful reminder of that time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles “, he concludes.