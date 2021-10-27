Laura Bonnelly, with the famous in the fifth season of “More than ball”

The communicator Laura Bonnelly presents the fifth season of her program “More than ball”, starting this Sunday 31, a space that will feature 12 episodes during the autumn-winter baseball season.

With a fun concept, in the program in which viewers will have the opportunity to see the great figures of the show share with their favorite baseball team. “Weekly we will be offering a varied, updated, interesting and above all fun content for the whole family,” he explained.

As in previous seasons, this new edition of “More than ball”, will present the segment “Inside and outside with the players” to show the most personal side of the players.

Born in Santiago de los Caballeros, Bonelly has covered major sporting events such as The World Baseball Classic, the Soccer World Cup in Russia, the FIBA ​​World Cup in China, The Caribbean Series, The Golf PGA Tours of Latin America, the Grand Thomas Celebrity Club and the World Series, where he is currently representing the Dominican Republic. It is also the image of major national and international brands.