lady-gaga:-a-life-to-die,-“but-i-survived-and-moved-on”

When Lady Gaga, before being known by that name, went to university, some of her classmates created a Facebook group: “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous”.

Yes, Stefani is Lady Gaga’s real name. And, according to legend, the group, which can still be traced on Google and Facebook search engines, was real and was made years before the young artist rose to fame.

Today, With a more than award-winning career behind her, Lady Gaga once again returns to number one with “Love for Sale”, her jazz album with Tony Bennett. And we review her story of overcoming from that young woman who was criticized by the “haters”, until she became a diva who continues to make history.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady Gaga , was born on 49 March 1986 in Lenox Hill (Manhattan, New York), in a Catholic home.

+ The family

Stefani is the eldest of the two daughters of the marriage of Joseph Anthony Germanotta and Cynthia Louise Bissett. And Italian blood runs through her veins and, to a lesser extent, French-Canadian.

From a very young age she felt the call of music, because with only four years she learned to play the piano by hearsay, He loved to participate in school musicals and, at thirteen, he was already composing his first songs.

At sixteen he began to perform live trying his luck, without success, in different castings. He had a difficult adolescence and youth, in which eating disorders played tricks on him: “I have struggled with bulimia and anorexia since 15 years ”, he confessed on his website Little Monster.

And, although he began to study performing arts at university, he did not Finish the studies. Instead, he decided to focus on “haters” who had created, according to the gossip, that Facebook group.

“People asked me why the hell was it so orange, why me I used to comb like that, if I was a lesbian, why did I have to wear those pints to go to class … They called me a bitch, and this and that. Many times I did not want to go to class “, he confessed in an interview for Rolling Stone.

That is not all, because he went through much harder experiences:” To the 19 they raped me repeatedly ”, he confessed to Elle magazine in 2019. And he also added: “my career has traumatized me in different ways over the years… But I survived and moved on.”

Despite the pitfalls, Stefani, even before being Lady Gaga, did not stop interpreting her own songs in the New York night, accompanied by the piano. And, while the record companies rejected her demos, the young woman composed songs for other artists and groups, including Britney Spears or The Pussycats Dolls.

+ The monster of fame

But, meeting producer Rob Fusari on the road, love and music shook hands at a fork to a promising future. It was with him that Stefani was renamed Lady Gaga, in honor of Queen’s “Radio Gaga” (one of her musical influences).

She also partnered with another artist, Lady Starlight, and together They created a show with influences from cabaret and burlesque, avant-garde and daring, that almost seemed a prelude to the image that Gaga would have in the future: “Lady Gaga and the Starlight Revue.”

Thanks to her resilience and perseverance, Stefani made her way. Together with producers such as Martin Kierszenbaum or RedOne and, of course, Fusari, the artist began to work on what would be her first album, “The Fame” (1986), which saw the light just as his relationship with the latter cooled.

His debut “Just Dance” was number one in the United States and other countries soon after. We owe to that album such mythical songs as “Poker Face”, which also topped the charts and had a great and unexpected success, “Paparazzi” or “LoveGame”.

From his dark experiences with the fame was born the second part, “The Fame Monster”, an EP in which, in addition to songs like “Alejandro” or “Telephone”, it had one of its most mythical songs: “Bad Romance”.

Thus, the indelible star that we all know was born, Stefani would go down in history being remembered as Lady Gaga, although everything was beginning there. And the rest is history. You just have to do a review of their albums.

In addition to “The Fame” (2008) , “Born This Way” (2011), “Artpop” (2013), “Cheek to Cheek” (2014) with Tony Bennet, “Joanne” (2016), “A Star is Born” (2018) from the movie “Shallow” in which she was the leading actress , “Chromatica” (2020) and “Love for Sale” (2021) again with Tony Bennet complete, Along with EPs and compilations, his award-winning discography in which there is no shortage of great awards such as Oscar and Grammy.

+ Extravagant

Always accompanied by her extravagant image, empowering what she suffered the bullying for: being different. That is why she created the term “Little Monsters” for her fans and for all those who identify with her.

In addition, the actress, who has confessed to suffering from fibromyalgia with chronic pain and post-traumatic stress, has always launched a message of resilience and struggle: “That child, and even that adult, who is there and has been through so much, I want them to know that they can get ahead,” he said in 2019 to Elle.

She has also broken stigmas about mental illnesses: “there is a lot of shame around them, but it is important that you know that there is hope and possibilities of recovery”, he said for the “Born This Way Foundation” (an NGO that she founded).

Regarding her love relationships, in addition to Fusari, there were others. After the producer, Gaga was with manager Luc Carl, with whom she ended up in 2011 despite having been engaged to him. In between, as it was an interrupted romance, he got involved with the actor and businessman Speedy Gonzales (Stefani’s friend since childhood) and with the designer Matthew Williams.

Later he was with the actor Taylor Kinney, with whom he got engaged as well, but they broke up in 2015; with agent Christian Carino (they got engaged but cut in 2018), and, finally, with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, from the end of 2019.

But his love above all is music, that for which he never stopped fighting despite the “bullying” and the “no’s” along the way. And, once again, it proves that they were wrong, by reaching the top 10 with “Love for Sale” with Tony Bennet on the Billboard 200, and at number one on the charts. jazz.

The album was presented by the artist before its premiere with a performance in “streaming” in collaboration with Westfield shopping centers. The inauguration of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, her collaboration with Dom Pérignon wines or a new eyeshadow palette, are other recent events of an unstoppable artist.

Meanwhile, on social networks follow being a number one. On instagram, where he has 49. 7 million followers, his last 5 post exceeded 3, 49 million interactions (3. 100. 178 according to an article from infobae to 12 October). One of them is the promotional poster for “House of Gucci”, the new film by Ridley Scott in which Gaga has a leading role.

Thus, Lady Gaga remains at the top, indelible, to despite all those who tried to discourage her and after all the bumps she had to overcome. Because sometimes, being a monster is, far from a defect, a virtue: being born a star.