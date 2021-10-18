label-behind-bts-calls-global-casting-to-launch-new-boy-band

Big Hit Music, the music label behind the popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, announced today the call for a global audition to form and launch a new boy band.

Any male born after 2002 can submit an application from today until next 20 in December, regardless of where he lives or was born, as reported by the company today .

Anyone who wants to participate must send a video of at least one minute in length in which they appear singing, rapping or dancing accompanied by a frontal photo without filters to the web page created for the audition : bighitaudition.com.

You can also send music that you have produced in an audio file accompanied by the aforementioned front photo, since Big Hit is also looking for people to work in the new band behind the scenes .

When submitting the files, you must fill in a form requesting contact information, name, place and date of birth, the address of the place of residence or the height.

The record company assures that “it is looking for people with talent and passion to be a new global superstar”.

Big Hit, founded as a small agency in 2005, has ended up becoming the largest K-Pop company in the world, surpassing the combined value of the three former giants of the sector, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment thanks to the success of BTS.

Following the formation and launch of BTS earlier this decade, Big Hit expanded its portfolio of artists with the band Tomorrow X Together and soloist Lee Hyun.