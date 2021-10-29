Know How Medicinal Cannabis May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

The Medicinal Cannabis Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Medicinal Cannabis is a drug that comes from Indian hemp plants including Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica, which is been used for medial purpose. Cannabis is also majorly adopted for many recreational purpose which is been used in various forms including ingested in teas, sodas, baked goods and also in vaporizing form. It is been prescribed by physicians for their patients. Medical cannabis can be administered through numerous methods, including capsules, lozenges, oral or dermal sprays, tinctures, dermal patches, cannabis edibles, and vaporizing or smoking dried buds.

MedMen launched new products under the brand name â€Statemadeâ€. The products would be distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, and New York, in the US.

Major Players are:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada),Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada),Tikun Olam (Israel),Cannabis Science Inc. (United States),Aphria Inc. (Canada),Maricann Group Inc. (Canada),Tilray Inc. (Canada),VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada),Medical Marijuana, Inc. (United States),STENOCARE (Denmark)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Others), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Research Centers), Distribution Channel (Dispensaries, Pharmacies, Online Retailers), End Use (Pain management, Neurological health management, Mental health management, Others), Intake (Oral Medications, Topical Medications)

Market Trends:

Advancement in Cultivation and Production Methods

Market Drivers:

Growing Medicinal Application of Cannabis

Increasing Legalization of Medicinal Cannabis

Challenges:

High Initial Investments to Set Up Laboratories Are Expect To Challenge the Market

Opportunities:

Product Development Via Research and Novel Product Delivery Solutions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Medicinal Cannabis Market

Chapter 05 – Global Medicinal Cannabis Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Medicinal Cannabis Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Medicinal Cannabis Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Medicinal Cannabis Market

Chapter 09 – Global Medicinal Cannabis Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Medicinal Cannabis Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Medicinal Cannabis Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Medicinal Cannabis MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Medicinal Cannabis Market?

Which Segment ofthe Medicinal Cannabis to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Medicinal Cannabis Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Medicinal Cannabis Market?

