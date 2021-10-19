Kanye West reinvents himself and changes his name, now only called “Ye”

Kanye West reinvents himself and changes his name, now only called “Ye”

The well-known American rapper Kanye West has decided to change his name and now he only wants to be known with the nickname of “Ye”, as announced by the singer himself on his Twitter account.

The The artist had officially requested the name change several months ago and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams has approved this request, local media say.

The winner of several Grammy awards, 44 years old and born in Atlanta, he has also lost his middle name and his last name, Omari and West, respectively, and his works will be registered from now with the new nickname.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband released last August his latest work entitled “Donda” on streaming audio platforms.

A recording that was controversial since its beginnings since he himself accused, through social networks, his record company of doing it without his permission.

“Universal released my album without my approval. ation “, he underlined in capital letters in one of the only two publications that the singer, producer and composer maintains on his official Instagram profile.

The artist already used the name” Ye “to title his eighth studio album.

With hundreds of millions of records sold worldwide, West is also one of the most awarded artists in all of Grammy history since the publication of his first work, “The College Dropout” (2004), followed by other critically acclaimed “808 s & Heartbreak” (2008) or “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” (2010).