Kany García, confirmed for the National Theater of Santo Domingo in November

Santo Domingo. RD

The romantic singer-songwriter Kany García returns to the Dominican Republic with two performances at the Eduardo Brito National Theater, with the help of her most recent tour “Contra el viento”.

The winner of six Grammy awards and composer of stories and poems that surround, will perform on 23 and 24 of November in the Carlos Piantini Room, at 8: 30 at night, and under the production of the artistic entrepreneur César Suárez Jr.

Kany is currently promoting her new single “DPM (De Pxta Madre)”, as well as her latest studio album, “Mesa para dos”, composed of duets and 10 songs, seven of them authored.

The Puerto Rican songwriter and guitarist also launched her first production in the 2007, “Any day” and since then she has positioned herself as one of the most recognized singer-songwriters, cultivating hits such as “Hoy ya me voy” , “Someone”, “Forever”, “To love again”, “Stay”, “Let’s dance a blues” and “Stigma of love”, among others.

His album Soy Yo named one of the 50 best albums of the 2018 in all genres by Billboard. He has recorded with Tommy Torres, Residente, Fito Páez, Natalia Lafourcade, among others, and composed songs for colleagues such as Ha ASH, JLo and Chayanne.

Tickets are on sale at Uepa Tickets, Supermercado Nacional and Jumbo. At RD $ 4, 500 on the balcony; RD $ 6, 000 stalls; RD $ 6, 500 in Special Guest, and RD $ 8, 000 in Front Stage. For more information: 809-227-1344.

It should be noted that the concert will have the different health protocols implemented and defined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Government of the Dominican Republic.