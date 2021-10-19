julio-iglesias-confesses-one-of-his-regrets-in-life

Julio Iglesias continues to remove from his heart everything that ties him to the past. His Instagram is the chosen scene to develop those memories and wishes. This Tuesday he confessed one of his regrets.

“I was always opposed to recording the concerts, in fact I never wanted to record them … There were some exceptions but of the thousands of concerts that I have done around the world I am totally sorry for not having recorded a few hundred of them, “he said in a post.

The message was accompanied by a video at a concert that the artist starred in at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The singer elaborated on his reflection: “And I feel it in my soul, why the album is important, because it reveals songs, but live music is where an artist learns to live. When I see all the recordings with the cell phones with a horrible sound I feel a great frustration. This recording is made and consented at El Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona “.

Iglesias, by 78, is the most influential Hispanic singer of all time, with 53 years of artistic career, 80 albums, plus d e 300 millions of copies sold, performances in 14 languages ​​and shows in 600 cities around the world.