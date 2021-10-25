Judith Rodríguez hits theaters as Genesis in “El Blanco”

The Dominican artist Judith Rodríguez arrives with a new leading role in national cinemas, playing Genesis in the new Dominican film “El Blanco” by director Alejandro Andújar.

In the film “El Blanco” the actress unfolds in the role of a country woman who lives the dilemma of having married to “Improve the race” with a mysterious “white man” (Ettore D´Alessandro), to find herself later in the difficult situation that you cannot get pregnant. This triggers situations that make live a drama full of intensity, which culminates in a totally unexpected outcome.

For this film Judith won the statuette of “Best Leading Actress” at the last Film Festival of Fine Arts, where the actress Karina Valdez also won the award for best supporting actress for the same film, and its director Alejandro Andújar the award for “Best Screenplay.”

Judith renews her portfolio as an actress with the premiere of 5 films this 2021, where he has had main roles and has stood out in international and national festivals, further consolidating his career on the big screen.

“El Blanco ”is in national cinemas, where in addition to Rodríguez, the film has an extraordinary cast, with actors of the stature of Etorre D’Alessandro, Karina Valdez and Gerardo“ El Cuervo ”Mercedes.